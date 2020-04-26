Dayton-based company sells millions of eco-friendly thermometers, keeping local businesses open

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC lists a fever as a symptom of COVID-19, a warning sign that the virus may have infected the body.

As the state of Ohio prepares to reopen in a few days, and officials call for an increase in testing, quickly pinpointing symptoms is becoming more important.

“The fear is going to be the problem I think,” said Shelly Heller, the cofounder of Tempagenix. “The fear of being next to somebody is going to be the problem. So if somebody has a thermometer on their head, you could tell if their temperature is then thatwould relieve that fear.”

Tempagenix is a Dayton-based company that is behind the creation of the “Temp-N-Toss” an eco-friendly, disposable, paper thermometer.

The thermomter is fixed to the forehead using medical grade adhesive and then can monitor a person’s temperature for up to 48 hours.

“The key to this is that these thermometers will read for up to 48 hours. So if you were going back to work, you could put these on your head, leave them on and [then] if you saw a spike in a temperature of one of your employees [you] could send them home immediately,” explained Heller.

Heller and her business partner April Pollock have seen their scales skyrocket in the last 5 to 6 weeks and expect for the trend to continue. The report that they’ve sold more than 3 million “Temp-N=Toss” thermometers in a little over a month.

They’ve reached new partnerships and deals to be sold in stores like Target, Kroger and CVS nationwide.

They also are selling directly to corporations looking to protect their employees.

“Automotive plants have contacted us , Delta airlines has contacted us, there’s just a wide range of different industries because we’re all people, and everyone’s afraid,” said Heller.

For Heller and Polluck, they’re intent on sharing their success with their community.

“Most of this is done in the Dayton area, our printers and our packaging folks, we’re able to help keep them employed,” said Pollock.

“It’s important to both of us that we put people back to work. [Also] specifically as a core value for us is that we specifically employ people with disabilities so that their care takers can go back to work,” explained Heller.

For more information on Tempagenix and the “Temp-N-Toss” thermometers, click here.