If you like alcohol, launch parties and surprises, this announcement may be of your interest.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton-based brewing company has unveiled a fresh new style for its brand.

Warped Wing Brewing Company draws its name from Dayton’s own history. According to their website, the name Warped Wing comes from the Wright Brothers’ invention of ‘Wing Warping’ on a fixed-wing aircraft.

The brand name is staying the same, but its look is about to change.

“We’ve always wanted to honor this area’s rich history of invention because of the spirit it inspires in people and how it connects us,” said Nick Bowman, co-owner and vice president of Sales and Marketing for Warped Wing.

“We wanted to refresh our brand for exactly this reason — to be more reflective of that spirit and really celebrate the classic and simple elements that feel authentic to who we are and that differentiates us from other breweries.”

The new design will appear in stores and taprooms in January 2023, the release said. The brand will launch its first new can, the Hop Chill Cold IPA on Thursday, January 5.

“We’re certainly responding to what people want so that we have products for every consumer, but we challenge ourselves to create new products that you’ll want to come back to time and time again,” said John Haggerty, co-owner and brewmaster for Warped Wing. “We’re always working to perfect that balance of curiosity and reliability people love from craft beer.”

You can learn more on the brewery’s website here.