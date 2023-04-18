SHAWNEEE HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dayton-based coffee company with roots dating to 1973 has opened a second central Ohio shop, offering a full coffee bar, baked goods and cigars.

Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is now welcoming guests at 6058 Glick Road in Shawnee Hills north of Dublin after celebrating its grand opening on Friday. The coffee roaster also operates a café in Grandview Heights at 1101 W. 1st Ave. and four in the Dayton area.

Established in 1973, Boston Stoker began as a pipe and tobacco shop by founders Don and Sally Dean, who decided to offer free coffee to increase their customer base. Demand continued to grow as Don bought the store’s first roaster in 1983.

The original Boston Stoker shop in Englewood, Ohio. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Founder Don Dean at the original Boston Stoker shop. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Throughout the 1990s, interest in coffee and tobacco boomed as Boston Stoker opened six locations and a dedicated roasting facility in Vandalia. Since then, the company has been passed down to Don and Sally’s children, who build relationships with farmers worldwide to import ethically sourced beans.

The coffee roasters previously operated multiple central Ohio shops. Boston Stoker closed its location in Thurber Village last October ahead of new development that demolished the building the shop called home.

Now, Boston Stoker is serving roasts in Shawnee Hills through its full coffee bar along with a number of breakfast options, baked goods and a selection of 12-ounce bags. Like in 1973, the shop also sells a vast collection of cigars. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, the company sells various teas, merchandise, brewing tools and many customer-favorite roasts online.

Inside Boston Stoker’s new shop in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Inside Boston Stoker’s new shop in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Inside Boston Stoker’s new shop in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Inside Boston Stoker’s new shop in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

Inside Boston Stoker’s new shop in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Dean-Barbosa)

The Shawnee Hills location is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. View the entire menu and place an order here.