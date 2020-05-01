Dayton bar owner plans to reopen ahead of state guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of a Dayton nightclub is planning to open his business whether or not the state allows bars and restaurants to reopen.

Club Evolution owner Grant Dixon said he thinks the state is not providing guidance or an adequate timeline for small business owners.

“Since the government isn’t making decisions, we’ve decided we’re going to make our own,” Dixon said.

He decided Thursday to announce June 1 as the date his nightclub would reopen.

“We would like to get reopen on some level, not even fully open, as far as allowing people in the building to have some cocktails and pizza and that kind of thing,” Dixon said.

Governor Mike DeWine has yet to announce when bars and restaurants can reopen, and said Thursday he’s phasing in businesses for a reason.

“We’re trying to continue to buy some time so that the spread does not make the curve go straight up again,” DeWine said.

Locally, Dayton and Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said if a business does reopen ahead of schedule, there are actions they will take.

“We would simply do our investigation, and issue a cease operations order,” Cooper said.

Dixon said a cease operations order isn’t going to stop Club Evolution from opening.

“Safety, of course, is a major concern of ours, but we do want to reopen and we are going to reopen June 1 despite whatever repercussions may occur,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he is supportive of guidelines like wearing a mask and taking employees’ temperatures.

He said he’s also considering a 25% capacity limit to allow for social distancing inside the building.