Dayton bar on Esquire’s 2021 list of ‘The Best Bars in America’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton bar was featured on Esquire’s 2021 list of “The Best Bars in America.”

Tender Mercy, located on East Third Street, was included on the coveted list including 27 of the best bars. According to the website, the bar first opened three days before the shutdown in 2020.

The magazine said, “for a year this ambitious oasis in the nowhereland of southwestern Ohio stayed a secret, except to the Daytonians who drank their last great cocktail there before lockdown began.”

Another Ohio bar included on the list was the Comfort Station located in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood.