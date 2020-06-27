Dayton bar managers say customers can prevent a second shutdown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As several states shutdown bars again, some Dayton bar managers are concerned about what might happen in Ohio.

Branch and Bone in Dayton adapted to the state’s guidelines with fewer tables, plastic barriers and frequent cleaning.

“We have taken all the precautions that were administered through the state,” taproom manager Landon McKibben said.

Even with a list of guidelines for customers to follow, McKibben said he still prepares for bars to be shut down again, like seen in other states.

“I personally am worried about it,” McKibben said. “If it gets reversed, go back to doing the online sales, the shipment, just pick up carryout stuff.”

Tender Mercy Cocktail Bar just celebrated its grand opening a few weeks ago.

Managing partner Chris Dimmick said they’re operating at about 30 percent capacity and have hired full-time staff solely for sanitizing.

He said the biggest challenge since then is getting customers to take the guidelines seriously.

“If you are willing and able to come out and support our small businesses during this weird and crazy time, a level of respect for the new rules is very much appreciated and necessary so that here in Ohio, we can avoid what we’re seeing in Texas and Florida right now,” Dimmick said.

Dimmick said while his business, and others survived the shutdown, there’s no predicting what will happen if restaurants and bars are closed down again.

McKibben said that online craft brew sales were successful during the shutdown, and he’d hope to see that same support again.

“In the Dayton craft beer world, we’re fortunate to have an amazing crowd to come through here,” McKibben said.