Dayton bar gives out free roses for Mother’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus is preventing a Dayton bar from reopening months after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

But despite the months-long closure, the owner of Club Aces gave out free roses this Mother’s Day to honor moms in the community.

Crews have made extensive repairs to the outside of the building since the fire last fall, but no one is allowed inside yet because the rest of the renovations were put on hold due to the pandemic, according to Tyrus Lockhart, the owner’s business partner.

Club Aces owner Gregory Payne told 2 NEWS his bar does something special for moms every year on Mother’s Day.