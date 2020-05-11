Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton bar gives out free roses for Mother’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus is preventing a Dayton bar from reopening months after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

But despite the months-long closure, the owner of Club Aces gave out free roses this Mother’s Day to honor moms in the community.

Crews have made extensive repairs to the outside of the building since the fire last fall, but no one is allowed inside yet because the rest of the renovations were put on hold due to the pandemic, according to Tyrus Lockhart, the owner’s business partner.

Club Aces owner Gregory Payne told 2 NEWS his bar does something special for moms every year on Mother’s Day.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS