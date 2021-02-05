Dayton Ballet performing Valentine’s Day weekend at Victoria Theatre

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for plans Valentine’s Day weekend? The Dayton Ballet is performing “Dance and Romance,” the first ballet program of the new Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) 2020-21 Reimagined Season.

The event will be Friday through Sunday at the Victoria Theatre and will be the first in-person performance in nearly a year.

  • Friday, Feb. 12 — 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 13 — 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 14 — 3 p.m.

To be in compliance with Public Health mandates, limited seating will be available. Patrons will be seated in a socially distanced manner. In person tickets are $50 per performance. For those who can’t make it in-person, the event will be live streamed Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Access to that will be $25.

For more information call 937-228-3630 or visit at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

