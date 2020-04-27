Dayton bakery thankful for community support as restaurants’ reopening date still unknown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday his plan to reopen the state with many changes and mandated precautions, with some businesses starting on Friday.

He said he’s attempting to do two things at once: get people back to work and keep Ohioans safe, but he did not give a date when restaurants can reopen.

St. Anne the Tart, a bakery in Historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton, told 2 NEWS Monday they found Governor DeWine’s path forward a sense of comfort knowing there was some movement, but said there are still many questions.

St. Anne the Tart has been doing carryout orders since the mandated closures began in March and they will continue doing so until the restaurant closure is lifted.

A co-manager of the bakery, Anna Teachey, said they’re only able to stay open in this way because of the amazing community support they have received.

She said one really great way they have been involved with is being a business listed on SupportDayton.com.

Teachey said they were thrilled when they received an email from the website’s creator, Will Brisbane, asking for details on their store’s operation during the pandemic.

“Even just the thought of having someone be so intentional of ‘let me create this platform where we can just get word out of what all changes you’re making so you can still have customers come in on a regular basis’ is amazing,” said Teachey.

Brisbane, the website’s creator, said he can’t take all credit, that it is taking many people to curate and publish all the information.

He said he started it right after First Four basketball tournament was canceled when he heard how many businesses rely on that income, but said he’s expanded the list as the closures increased.

About 60 locally-owned Dayton businesses are included on the site now, and Brisbane said it’s worth every unpaid minute.

“A lot of these businesses have what they’re offering now on their Facebook or websites, but there are times that you may not think of a business that could be suffering or you couldn’t imagine what they could be offering right now,” said Brisbane. “And a lot of these businesses are really innovative in coming up with some amazing offerings to continue to provide service to their customers and generate revenue.”

Brisbane said he intends to keep SupportingDayton.com a valid site after the pandemic by ways of posting and publicizing deals, promotions, events, even volunteer opportunities.