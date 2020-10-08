Dayton awarded $3.6 million for water infrastructure

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Thursday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $3.6 million grant to the City of Dayton. These funds will be used to add new electric generators to Dayton’s water infrastructure to ensure continued business operations are provided to Montgomery and Greene County residents.

“This investment will help support economic growth in the region,” said Brown. “This funding will support the improvement and reliability of Dayton’s water services to Montgomery and Greene County residents, and ensure these services are not hindered in the event of power loss or natural disaster.”

Brown said the EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development. The program is designed to provide financial assistance to communities and promote economic development. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, provides the EDA with $1.5 billion specifically for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.

EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.