DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is asking for help identifying the person who broke in and stole from a historic site.

Surveillance video photos posted by the park on social media show a man breaking into the company factory site. The photos can be seen below.

The individual pictured is wanted for questioning regarding breaking and entering and theft at the Wright Company Factory, a historical site in Dayton and part of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

Officials are looking for and offering a potential reward for information.

If you know any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 937-222-7867.