Dayton Auto Show begins Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Auto Show kicks off Thursday at noon at the Dayton Convention Center.

Car lovers and shoppers can check out the newest vehicle models and latest technology. Attendees can also enter to win a free two-year lease on a Chevy Equinox, and there will be plenty of activities for children.

“This is a place for family fun as well, we’re going to have the Cincinnati Reds mascot here on the weekend as well as a face painter, a balloon artist, and the Wild Hearts Zoo, so there’s all sorts of fun stuff to do while you’re here at the show,” said Kelly Danison, Dayton Auto Show Manager.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $6 online, $8 at the door, and $6 for seniors. Students with an ID and children under 9 get in free.

