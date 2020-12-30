Dayton attorneys to help represent family of Andre’ Hill in fatal shooting case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright & Schulte, LLC said they will work with attorney Benjamin Crump as co-counsel for the family of Andre’ Hill.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a non-emergency call. Body-camera footage shows Hill approaching Coy from an open garage door with a phone in one hand and his other hand not visible right before Coy fired.

Coy, a 17-year member of the force, was relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge, and stripped of police powers last week.

“While nothing can bring Andre’ Hill back to his family, we will do everything in our power to ensure that this family holds the Columbus Division of Police accountable for the actions of the officer who took Andre’s life,” said attorney Michael Wright.

The firm, led by attorneys Michael Wright and Richard Schulte, currently represents the family of John Crawford, the 22-year-old man shot and killed in a Walmart by a Beavercreek police officer in 2014.

