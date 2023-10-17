DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local attorney who allegedly groomed a minor on social media appeared in court Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Christopher Six, 34, of Dayton, appeared in court after being indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury with the following charges:

30 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

32 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

10 counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles – Obscene

2 counts of Inportuning

According to a release by the Dayton Police Department, Six had been in contact with an underage female in Nevada. He was reportedly sending and receiving nude images and discussing fantasies with her.

Six’s bond was set at $25,000 and he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or any other minors. He is also not allowed to use the Internet.

He is expected to appear in court again on Oct. 25.