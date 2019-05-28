City of Dayton gives update on tornado outbreak

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave an update late Tuesday morning after seeing some of the damage from Monday night's storms.

Whaley said she was impressed by Daytonians coming together and helping each other.

The Mayor echoed many others saying recovery is going to take some time and thanked first responders and the Dayton Public Works Department for working to clear debris. Whaley also thanked the City of Kettering for assisting in the efforts to remove debris.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said there were approximately 60 traffic lights out of service as well as other signage and asked drivers to use caution.

Dickstein said in an earlier briefing that a system-wide boil advisory had been issued to many customers of the Dayton water. Water customers in Oakwood, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Englewood, Miamisburg and West Carrollton are not affected by that advisory.

Montgomery County and the City of Dayton water customers are urged to conserve water.

The City said both of the city's water plants are without power.

City leaders say first responders are performing search and rescue operations and clearing debris.

Due to the widespread power outages we are asking all Dayton and Montgomery County Customers to conserve water. We have lost power to both water plants and pump stations. First Responders are performing search and rescue operations and debris clearing. #daytontornado — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) May 28, 2019

The severe weather caused outages to tens of thousands of people across the Miami Valley.

Dayton Power and Light said Tuesday morning restoration will take several days to complete. More than 64,000 customers were in the dark after the storms.

DP&L reminds everyone to stay away from downed power lines.

