Live Now
NASA: 50% chance of 3:22 ET SpaceX launch

Dayton Art Institute working on best way to reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Art Institute_144507

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Michael Roediger, director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute, announced the institutes plans to try and reopen in early summer, but no date has officially been declared.

In his announcement he said that masks will be mandatory while visiting the museum and that staff will have some available to give visitors.

Roediger said the museum is strictly adhering to health department guidelines which is why they have not opened to the public yet.

By adhering to health department guidelines, other measures are being taken for visitors including signage explaining the rules and hand sanitizer dispensers.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS