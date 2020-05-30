Dayton Art Institute working on best way to reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Michael Roediger, director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute, announced the institutes plans to try and reopen in early summer, but no date has officially been declared.

In his announcement he said that masks will be mandatory while visiting the museum and that staff will have some available to give visitors.

Roediger said the museum is strictly adhering to health department guidelines which is why they have not opened to the public yet.

By adhering to health department guidelines, other measures are being taken for visitors including signage explaining the rules and hand sanitizer dispensers.