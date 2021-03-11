Dayton Art Institute to reopen weekends starting March 19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) announced it will reopen Fridays, Saturday and Sundays effective Friday, March 19, along with a schedule for exhibitions for the remainder of the year.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience during our closure over the winter,” said Michael R. Roediger, director and CEO of DAI. “The boiler fire at the museum in January delayed our reopening plans by a few weeks, but we are now ready to safely welcome the public back to the museum

The museum will open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The DAI’s Museum Store will also reopen during those hours, with additional shopping available online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/shop.

Safety measures put in place in 2020 will remain in effect when the museum reopens:

Physical distancing measures to ensure guests remain six feet from others not in their group

All staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings while visiting the museum

Enhanced cleaning procedures in place throughout the museum

All museum tours will continue to be self-guided, in-person programs and interactive activities will not yet be available, and The Lange Family Experiencenter will remain closed until further notice.

More information about museum policies and procedures, as well as planning a visit, may be found at www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit. Updates and additional information will also be posted to the museum’s social media accounts.