Dayton Art Institute to honor centennial with historical marker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is continuing its centennial celebrations on Tuesday by unveiling a new Ohio Historical Marker.

The marker will be unveiled at 10 am at a ceremony in conjunction with the Ohio History Connection.

The Dayton Art Institute is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2019 and is holding different events throughout the year to celebrate.

