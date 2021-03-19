Dayton Art Institute reopens with limited hours for the first time since November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday morning, the Dayton Art Institute opened its doors and welcomed visitors for the first time since November.

Although the museum was closed for months, the halls weren’t completely empty, as staff worked to make updates

“The floors have been polished and things have been painted, they’ve reinterpreted the galleries and reinstalled art so you’re just going to keep seeing more updates,” said Michael Roediger, director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute

Roediger says there are even reasons for loyal visitors to return to the museum now that they’ve reopened.

“I think people are going to be excited to see some of their old friends hanging on the walls but seeing new ways that we interpreted them,” he said.

Roediger shared that he and other museum officials felt ready to reopen after seeing the county stay-at-home order lifted, and positive trends in COVID case numbers. But they will continue to enforce COVID safety guidelines inside the building.

“We’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, but we want to be safe about it,” said Roediger. We’ve said that all along that we want to be respectful of the CDC guidelines, [and] of the local Montgomery County and City of Dayton guidelines.

The Dayton Art Institute is open with limited hours Friday through Sunday but they hope to open more days of the week in the future.

For more information on visiting, click here.