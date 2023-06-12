DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is opening its doors for free for a special Pride Community Day this month.

On Sunday, June 25, the museum is offering free admission to the collection galleries and a Pride Gallery Guide highlighting the LGBTQ+ artists throughout the collection.

The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. that day. To read more about current exhibitions, click here.

This event is being sponsored by SHAG, Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County Visible & Resilient and The RubiGirls: Dayton’s Charitable Drag Troupe.