Dayton Art Institute postpones annual ‘Art Ball’ gala

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) said Thursday its annual Art Ball gala, a museum fundraiser originally scheduled for June 13, will be postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart, but also with great resolve, that I share the news that this June’s Art Ball will be postponed,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “I am working closely with the DAI leadership team to determine how the museum will carefully proceed.”

A new date has not yet been announced, but the museum anticipates the event will be rescheduled to late fall. A rescheduled date will be announced as the COVID-19 situation evolves over the coming months.

“When we do host this prestigious community event, we want our guests to enter the museum doors with excitement and a sense of safety,” Roediger said. “We want to welcome our members and guests back with open arms.”

Organized by the DAI’s Associate Board and traditionally held on the second Saturday in June, Art Ball has included a cocktail hour, dinner in the galleries, and music and dancing. As plans are finalized for the rescheduled event, the museum, working with Art Ball Chairs Ariel and Brian Walker, will determine what format is most appropriate for this year’s event.

“My wish is that when we do all gather again, we will come together stronger and ready to embrace the future of the museum and the events we all love so dearly,” Roediger said.

The Dayton Art Institute is currently closed until further notice, as the region and state work to minimize the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). All museum events and programs through at least the end of April have been postponed or canceled.