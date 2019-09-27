Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest returns for 48th year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest celebration is back for its 48th year.

The event begins Friday, September 27th and wraps up Sunday, September 29th on the museum grounds.

This is the museum’s largest annual fundraising event. It began in 1972.

The event features family activities, live entertainment on two stages, food, a weingarten and a selection of more than 40 different craft and international beers.

“It has been an honor to spend the last year planning the very best party in Dayton,” Michael and Patty Griest said. “There is something for everyone at Oktoberfest, and we can’t wait for the community to come and celebrate at the Dayton Art Institute.”

The weekend kicks off with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The community lunch has free admission, with food available for purchase, as well as live music. The main beer truck will be tapped at the lunch, offering the first Oktoberfest beer of the weekend. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.

RTA will offer free shuttles from downtown Dayton to the event from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday. Shuttle stops will be available along Monument Avenue, Wilkinson Street, Second Street, Main Street, and Fifth Street. Limited street parking is also available in the neighborhood surrounding the museum.

On Saturday, the event begins at noon and continues until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the event wraps up from noon until 7 p.m.

Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and youths ages 7-18.

Tickets purchased at the gate will be $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth. Children 6 and under get in for free.

Saturday and Sunday parking is available downtown, with a free RTA shuttle available. Stops will be along Wilkinson, Monument, Main Street, Second Street and Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

Bicycle racks will be available near the main festival entrance at Belmonte Park and Riverview Avenue on Saturday and Sunday, noon-7:00 p.m.

