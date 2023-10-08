DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A free Community Day will be held at the Dayton Art Institute on Sunday.

The Dayton Art Institute, located at 456 Belmonte Park North, will offer free admission to all guests on Oct. 8 to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day. The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

All galleries and special exhibits will be free and open to the public.

This Community Day is meant to honor the sovereignty and resilience of Native Americans while celebrating and commemorating their history and cultures.

This is DAI’s third Community Day of 2023. The next Community Day will be held in conjunction with Veteran’s Day in November.

