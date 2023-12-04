DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute is partnering with The Foodbank of Dayton for a food drive.

Now through Jan. 14, bring in canned goods and receive a discount on admission to the museum.

Each non-perishable food item donated counts towards $3 off an adult/senior admission, or free youth admission. Only one discount may be applied per ticket.

Adult tickets are $15. Senior tickets are $10. Children aged 7-17 are normally $5 for admission. Ticket prices include all Special & Focus Exhibitions and the museum’s collection galleries.