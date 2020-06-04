Dayton Art Institute making changes, preparing to reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that some entertainment venues can begin opening Monday, June 10, including art galleries and museums.

The museum has been closed since March 13 and, ahead of DeWine’s reopening announcement, officials said they plan to open in early July, phasing furloughed staff back in and putting new protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just reinventing ourselves like everyone. We always feel like being in the museum is the best way to view art,” says Dayton Art Institute Director & CEO Michael Roediger.

When the museum reopens, there will be a separate entrance and exit. New signs will direct visitors. Temperature checks and masks will also be required.

“There are times, you’re right, that people are not going to be around a lot of other people, but there are times when they’re checking in, when they’re by security, when they get in some of our smaller pass-through galleries that you know they may be pinched,” says Roediger.

Because it’s a hands on experience, the family center at the museum will be closed for the time being.

After the coronavirus shut it down, the museum is looking at a million dollar deficit for the year.

“We’ve been getting people renewing memberships, buying new memberships, even though we’re closed. We’ve been getting gifts to say we want to help you bridge the gap,” says Roediger.

Even though they’re on the books, signature events that bring in thousands of dollars might not happen at all. The museum won’t hold any weddings until after August 1, and there will be no summer camp programs on the grounds.

The museum is hoping special exhibits will draw guests back in.

“Art is a way of communicating that everybody can understand. You don’t have to speak the same language. You can visually see it, and it tells us the story. We really think this is a place where people can come to heal,” says Roediger.

To make up for lost money, the museum is looking at putting together a special campaign. Cutting some programs is also a possibility; eliminating positions and furloughing staff is a last resort.