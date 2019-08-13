Dayton Art Institute looking for Oktoberfest volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is looking for volunteers for its 48th annual Oktoberfest that will take place Sept. 27-29 at the museum grounds.

Volunteers will assist in a variety of roles at the festival with roles including mugs and t-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, staffing admission gates, serving as greeters, and assisting with family activities at the ACCO Brands FamilyFest.

Oktoberfest is the largest yearly fundraiser for the Dayton Art Institute, which it says wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 volunteers every year.

For more information on Oktoberfest and how to volunteer, click here.

