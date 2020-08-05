Dayton Art Institute launches ‘Virtual Oktoberfest’ fundraiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is launching its first “Virtual Oktoberfest” fundraiser as a way to safely celebrate the popular festival while raising operating revenue for the museum.

The 2020 Oktoberfest had to be canceled for the first time in its 49 year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers say they still wanted to spread some Oktoberfest cheer.

“Oktoberfest is an immensely popular community festival, and we wanted to make certain the spirit of the event continues, even though we can’t celebrate at the museum this year,” DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger said. “This virtual fundraiser offers the opportunity to keep the tradition of the Oktoberfest mugs, t-shirts and hat pins alive, while also generating much-needed support for the museum.”

The virtual event offers a limited edition 2020 Oktoberfest mug and hat pin as well as three Oktoberfest t-shirts, and an invitation for a special livestream event to take place on September 26.

“Even though you can’t spend the traditional weekend at the museum, listening to polka bands, perusing the artisans and having a pretzel with a mug of beer, you can take the DAI’s ‘party-in-a-box’ and have your own Oktoberfest celebration at home,” Roediger said. “Many collect the Oktoberfest mugs–a tradition dating back to the late 1970s–and you definitely won’t want to miss out on the 2020 mug, created specifically for this event. A very limited number are being produced, and they will only be available through this online fundraiser.”

Three different Virtual Oktoberfest Party Packs are being offered:

VIP Party Pack ($200): Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, two Oktoberfest hat pins, two Oktoberfest logo t-shirts and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on September 26.

Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, two Oktoberfest hat pins, two Oktoberfest logo t-shirts and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on September 26. General Admission Party Pack ($100): Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, one Oktoberfest hat pin, one Oktoberfest logo t-shirt and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on September 26.

Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, one Oktoberfest hat pin, one Oktoberfest logo t-shirt and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on September 26. Starter Party Pack ($50): Contains one Oktoberfest hat pin, one Oktoberfest logo t-shirt and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on September 26.

Virtual Oktoberfest sales will end on August 31.

For information and updates about Virtual Oktoberfest, visit this website. To shop the Virtual Oktoberfest online store, click here.