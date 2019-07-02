Dayton Art Institute gets historical marker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute unveiled a new historical marker Tuesday coinciding with its centennial celebration.

The historical marker joins sculptures and other works of art outside on the grounds of the museum. Gold lettering details the museum’s history.

“The markers are actually manufactured in Sewah Studios in Marietta Ohio,” says Todd Kleismit, Director of Community & Government Relations with Ohio History Connection.

The process to get the marker took about a year.

“I think it shows the significance of the museum that we have here in Dayton and the region and that the state is behind us in celebrating this monumental time in our museum’s history,” says Michael Roediger, Director & CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.

The marker program began in the 1950s. The Art Institute joins more than 1750 other sites sprinkled across Ohio with markers telling the history of our state.

Over the past century, the museum has grown from 200 objects in its collection to nearly 26,000. The marker is just one more piece that helps celebrate the museum’s one hundred years.

“To have this piece here that will be here for generations to come that marks our history really shares how important the Dayton Art Institute is,” says Roediger.

