DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and the Dayton Art Institute (DAI) is holding a celebration.

Taking place on Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., DAI’s Asian American Pacific Islander Celebration will showcase the talents of many AAPI creatives. There will be live music, a film screening, dance performances and a calligraphy demonstration — all representing AAPI heritage.

After 5 p.m., admission to the museum will be discounted to $5 and the event will be included with general admission. The event is free to all museum members.

“I think we’re always interested in making sure that the museum is open to everybody,” said Mike Griest, marketing director at DAI. “We’re really trying hard to make sure that the collection we have here represents the whole community. Then the whole community is feeling welcome to come in and see it.”

All art collections and exhibits will also be open during the event and the museum will be open until 8 p.m.

