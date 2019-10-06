Dayton Art Institute celebrates 100 years with family festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Arts, Beats, and Eats was a free family-friend event to celebrate the 100th year that the Dayton Art Institute Museum has been around.

There were family activities, crafts, music and more.

The director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute says it’s a part of their mission to support the community.

The event is also a part of the museum’s “100 happenings for 100 years” centennial celebration

“I think it’s been 100 years of caring for the community’s treasure, our art. But [it] also means programming that helps inspire people to art. People gather to celebrate, and today is certainly a celebration as one of our birthday parties,” explained Michael Roediger, CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.