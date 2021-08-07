Dayton Art in the City takes place downtown; Events help with vaccination efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health officials are teaming up with local event organizers to get more vaccines into the community.

The latest event, Downtown Dayton Parternship‘s Art in the City is helping artists and vaccine efforts.

The event showcased more than 300 local artists, mucisians, performers and small businesses.

“I meet a lot of nice people when I come out here, it’s a really good way to get my business name out there,” Suga Momma Skin Care owner Tiauna Dangerfield said. “You gotta get out there, you gotta make connections, and you couldn’t do that during the lockdown.”

“It feels good to see downtown alive with all kinds of people,” Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf said. “I feel so good for our artists and our performers for them to be out there and just the energy of a live audience.”

Last year, COVID-19 moved the event online, and a year later, the delta variant is still a concern for the event’s organizers.

“We all want this virus to get under control, and in order to do that, we have to get vaccinated, and you know, to keep everyone safe, each other and our artists,” Gudorf said.

Public health officials said along with statewide cases rising, vaccination rates are rising slightly too.

The number of vaccines started each day in Ohio has doubled since the beginning of July.

On July 1, the Ohio Department of Health reports 5,510 vaccines started. On August 5, 10,807 vaccines were started.

“Now we’re on a slow upward climb, we’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” PHDMC Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

To do that, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County travels with their mobile vaccine clinics to events like Art in the City.

“So that transportation, access, is not a barrier, and all those things combined, we think will continue to raise the number of people getting vaccinated,” Suffoletto said.

To find the next vaccine clinic location for PHDMC, click here.