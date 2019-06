Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Staff photo/James Buchele

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - If you were a victim of the Memorial Day storms that hit the Miami Valley, here's a community list where you can find help.

Dayton area

FULL LIST of resources for those in need is available here

In case of immediate danger, call 911. To confirm status of a loved one, call the Red Cross Safe and Well hotline at 937-222-6711.

To check on power outage status from DP&L, visit their outage website .

. Bottled water is available at the following locations Corinthian Church, 700 N. James H. McGee, Dayton Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia. Montgomery County Environmental Services, 1850 Spaulding Rd., Dayton Washington Twp. Rec Center, 895 Miamisburg Rd. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Jefferson Twp. Sinclair Community College, 444 3rd St., (Building 7 in library lobby, Building 8 in basement, Building 14 walkway, Buliding 20 lobby, Eaker St.). Lyft is providing one free ride per customer to these locations with the code DAYTONRELIEF19

Ice Distribution DP&L distributing ice from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Triangle Park (2860 Ridge Ave., Dayton).

Housing If you need assistance with moving expenses, rental deposit, rent and utility payments contact the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership at 937-963-9433 for assistance and other resources. If you are a homeowner in need of repair assistance : CountyCorp: 937-225-6328 Rebuilding Together Dayton: 937-223-4893 People Working Cooperatively: 513-351-7921. Renter's Rights Information ABLE (Advocates for Basic Legal Equality) has provided information on renter rights following a disaster . Legal Aid Line 888-534-1432 or visit http://www.legalaidline.org/ Scam Advisories ​​​​​​​ For property owners, advisories from the Ohio Attorney General .

Laundry and Hygiene Services Matthew 25: Ministries and Proctor & Gamble at Home Depot (5200 Salem Ave., Dayton 45426) are washing, drying, folding two loads of laundry per household free of charge. And are distributing hygiene products Free hygiene products are available at Montgomery County Fairgrounds (645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton 45417).

Open Shelters Morton Middle School: 855 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377 First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek 45440. Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton 45402.

Showers YMCA of Greater Dayton - Bring photo ID, available until closing on Friday, June 7, 10 pm (Trotwood location closes at 9 pm): Coffman YMCA: 88 Remick Blvd Springboro 45066 Downtown YMCA: 316 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton 45402 Fairborn YMCA: 300 S. Central Ave, Fairborn 45324 Kleptz YMCA: 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood 45315 Preble County YMCA: 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton 45320 South YMCA: 4545 Marshall Rd., Kettering 45429 West Carrollton YMCA: 900 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton 45499 Xenia YMCA: 336 Progress Dr., Xenia 45385 Y-NDC Trotwood YMCA: 506 E. Main St., Trotwood 45426 YMCA at the Heights: 7251 Shull Rd. Huber Heights 45424



Brookville

Brookville has a Donation Center for those in need at the 'old firehouse' across from the post office. Location is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this week.

Beavercreek

Anyone in need should visit the Be Hope Church website http://behope.church/relief/ .

West Milton

Those in need should visit the West Milton government center. The Red Cross, Department of Development, Job and Familly Services, Engineers Office and the County Auditor have representatives and tables set for those affected by storms or need information on finding help.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.