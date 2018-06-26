Dayton-area sub shops raise thousands for URS

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Dayton-area helped raise almost $18,000 for United Rehabilitation Services (URS).

Tuesday, URS received the donation collected in March during the restaurant’s Month of Giving campaign. The initiative culminated with a Day of Giving in late March, when the three Dayton franchise locations collected 100 percent of their sales to give to URS.

“The community supports us and we want to help support the community,” said Ted Tolliver, Jersey Mike’s franchise owner. “The work these guys do is really, really special and we love to help them out.”

Casey Boston and her 6-year-old son Max Boston were invited to Tuesday’s check presentation. Max has been attending daycare, preschool and therapy at URS for a year and a half. Casey said he’s received high-level services for his mobility and communication challenges that would otherwise require time-consuming hospital visits and expensive care.

“They’ve just done a wonderful thing for our family to us back that time, to know he’s in the right kind of place with the right kind of caregivers,” Boston said.

URS offers a continuum of care for adults and children with disabilities, including daycare, education and job training.

Executive director Dennis Grant explained the cost to operate URS is well above a normal daycare center and it relies on contributions like the one received from Jersey Mike’s.

“The kind of money helps offset those losses we experience every day and allows us to serve even more kids,” Grant said.

Over the past seven years, Jersey Mike’s has contributed close to $80,000 to URS.

Boston said it’s a gesture that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Knowing that the community cares as much about these kids and these adults that need this service is an amazing thing,” she said.

You can learn more about the mission of URS and find out how to donate here.