Dayton-area schools partner with Boonshoft Museum for mobile zoo program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emerson Academy and North Dayton School of Discovery are partnering with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery for Zoo on the Move.

The interactive, hands-on program provides students the opportunity to get up close and personal with animals.

The presentation also explains how important each creature is to the environment.

“A lot of these animals aren’t even native to the United States. Some of them come from other continents like Africa, so it is a unique experience and a lot of other places may not offer an opportunity for the kids to actually see them so close and be able to touch them,” said Alyssa McKinney, Education Coordinator with Boonshoft.

The next stop for the mobile zoo will be Emerson Academy on August 1.

