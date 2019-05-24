Dayton area Red Cross volunteers head to Great Plains disaster areas
DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- Six volunteers from the Dayton area chapter of the Red Cross are on their way to Great Plains to help with disaster relief.
Whether it's responding to the flooded areas or tornado ravaged towns, Red Cross volunteers are often ready before storms hit.
"All of our volunteers are ready to go at a minute's notice and so once they get those calls, or they see that these incidents are happening on the news, sometimes they'll call us and say 'Hey, I'm ready to go'," said executive director of the Dayton Area Chapter Red Cross, Cory Paul.
While people move out of devastated areas, Red Cross volunteers move in. Paul said they have the training and character for a tough job.
The six volunteers leaving their lives behind to help those in need are trained in specialty skills. With so many homes lost, volunteers with skills in sheltering are the first to be deployed.
"When there are floods, or tornadoes, hurricanes, larger disasters, people need a place to stay," Paul said.
Paul said more volunteers could be called upon in the coming weeks. Individual volunteers are typically deployed for 14 to 21 days. If needed, they are added back into the rotation to serve again.
"We rely on local officials, local Red Crosses to give us an idea of the size and scope of the disaster. Then we can make a determination on what staff and what volunteers we need to send," Paul explained.
While people try to pull their lives back together, Red Cross volunteers from across the country will stay in ravaged areas as long as there is a need.
"They care about people they want to help," Paul said.
