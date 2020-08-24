Dayton-area Red Cross volunteers aiding in response to tropical storms

A kite surfer enjoys the wind in Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph (177 kph). (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 20 volunteers from the Dayton region are on their way to Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi in response to Hurricane Marco.

Overall, the American Red Cross has pre-positioned relief supplies and more than 400 trained disaster workers are ready to provide emergency shelter and other disaster relief to those living along the Gulf Coast.

59 volunteers from the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross have been deployed, both virtually and in-person, to disasters around the country within the last month. More than a dozen shelter teams are on the ground in Baton Rouge to ensure people have a safe place to stay.

A statement from the Red Cross reads, in part:

COVID-19 has not changed the Red Cross mission, and we are still providing the same types of support as we have previously. Ensuring people have a safe place to stay during a disaster is a critical part of the Red Cross mission, but how we support sheltering efforts may differ in each community, depending on local emergency operations plans. In addition to following the local restrictions in the areas we are helping; we are also abiding by CDC guidelines. Some of these plans include face coverings, health screenings, and opening more shelters that will house fewer people than normal, so that our special social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Volunteers from the area have responded both virtually and in-person this summer to Texas for Tropical Storm Hanna; North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia for Isaias; Baltimore for the gas explosion; and California for the wildfires.

You can help their cause by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.