Dayton area health officials “cautiously optimistic” about new saliva based testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County hosted a pop-up COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Dayton.

There, they used nasal swabs but health officials said they’re cautiously optimistic about emerging testing technology.

Public Health said at their testing site at Kettering Fields on Tuesday, these pop-up sites are important because they help them locate asymptomatic cases who could still be spreading the virus and track the community’s positivity rate.

“If we test a thousand people, we can determine what that rate is in that population,” said Dan Suffoletto with PHDMC.

Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health said testing is crucial but he said he focuses on other aspects rather than just the number of positive cases.

“Looking at the hospital stuff, ICU admissions, and bed utilization, those numbers are a little more important to me to help determine how bad things are,” said Allen. “But overall if we know who’s positive, who’s not, we can really get a guesstimate how things are going in the community or how’s it spreading. Who’s it going to? Is it going to our nursing homes? Is it getting in our schools?”

To help track this better, a new test was just approved. According to researchers, the SalivaDirect test collects saliva rather than nasal cavity samples.

“Right now scientists are working on ways to develop cheaper, quicker, easier testing,” said Suffoletto. “So if you can do that, that will go a long way to help people getting tests and getting those results as quickly as possible.”

Both Suffoletto and Allen said there is still much to learn about this new test that was just developed at the Yale School of Public Health. But they are cautiously optimistic.

“Sensitivity and specificity are still kind of maybe a little bit of a question mark with it because we don’t know how good it really is,” said Allen. “But if it is as good as it’s advertised and we can do it quickly and do it very inexpensively, that is wonderful. I think it will be a help to a lot of us.”