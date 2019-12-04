Dayton area dollar stores robbed 28 times this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dollar stores in Dayton were robbed 28 times so far in 2019, according to data from the Dayton Police Department.

The amount of robberies is a major concern for law enforcement, which is working with the parent companies for Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to crack down on crime.

“There’s a lot of different theories,” Lt. Hall said. “I even have my own. There are only so many places to rob and these are businesses where there’s not a lot of other things around them. That could make them targets of opportunity.

“It’s not scientific, it’s a gut feeling.”

Most of the robberies involved use of a gun – 25 were classified by the department as armed robberies while three were classified as unarmed.

Contributed graphic/Dayton Police Department

Dollar General stores were robbed 16 times, Family Dollar stores were robbed 11 times, while just one Dollar Tree was robbed.

Hall said the stores have taken the robberies seriously. Some have put in non-confrontation policies for employees but these aren’t universal. In October a Dollar General clerk shot and killed a suspect during an attempted robbery on Gettysburg Ave. The clerk had permission to carry the weapon.

He said crime prevention officers on both the east and west sides have also been working with the stores to cut down on robberies.

For clerks working at dollar stores, Hall said they should follow company policies as well as any tips from local police when they stop by or hold training sessions.

“Obviously be aware of your surroundings,” Hall said. “Be a good witness and remember details. When it’s safe to do so, call the police immediately.”

