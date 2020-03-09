Dayton area couple faces two-week quarantine after cruise ship docks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton area couple still cannot return home after several people aboard their cruise ship tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In Ohio, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but four people are waiting on their test results, according to state officials.

The spread of the virus continues to impact Ohioans who are traveling. Amy Doty-Kilbourne and her husband Alan Kilbourne have been quarantined inside their room on their Grand Princess cruise ship since Thursday.

According to officials, 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus.

“We’re hopeful today that we will be able to get some time up on deck,” Doty-Kilbourne said. “They’re currently working through the decks, focusing on the inside rooms first, trying to get people 10 to 15 minutes of fresh air.”

Officials have announced the cruise ship – which was forced to turn around after a stop in Hawaii – is set to dock in the Port of Oakland in California Monday.

The Kilbournes told 2 NEWS even though they aren’t showing any symptoms, they will be tested and placed under a two-week quarantine on a military base, likely in Texas or Georgia.

“We’ll be happy to get home to see our kids and get back to our normal way of life,” Alan Kilbourne said. “Our neighbors have been very encouraging, contacting us through social media.”

The Kilbournes, who both work in health care, told 2 NEWS the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is by keeping your hands clean and not touching your face.

“We’re used to washing our hands a lot and just encourage the public to do that as well,” Alan Kilbourne said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to experts. State officials recommend calling your doctor if you think you may have the virus.