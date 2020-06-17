Dayton area businesses get creative with outdoor space thanks to Pop-Up Patio program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Pop-Up Patio pilot program has been helping Dayton-area businesses stay open during the pandemic. The program offers opportunities for these businesses to use either their private property or public right-of-ways to seat or attend to more customers.

Anthony Good, general manager of the Dublin Pub, says restaurants are looking for ways to make diners comfortable during the coronavirus pandemic

“Every seat is a dollar sign,” said Good. “We understand people are a little hesitant about dining in and being in a confined space with a lot of people. We feel like this will get a few more people out of their houses that may have been a little more worried about the climate.”

The Dublin Pub applied for and was approved to use the parking lot area on its private property to seat guests. Starting this weekend, they will add about 8 or 9 more tables, which Good says will increase their capacity by about 25 percent.

Susan Vincent, planner with the City of Dayton, says they started conversations about this pilot program in May. They opened applications at the beginning of June and so far have seen about seven businesses reach out for more information.

Fees will be waived for meters according to Vincent.

“The city decided to waive most of the public right-of-way fees,” she said. “So, if you close a meter there’s usually a ‘per month’ fee that we have waived. The city is here as a partner. So we are here to support our local restaurants our local businesses as they figure out what’s best for their operations.”

Yellow Cab Tavern has applied for the program and is waiting to hear back about the city’s decision.

“The process has been pretty easy,” said Brian Johnson who handles marketing with Yellow Cab Tavern. “They say it’s going to move through quickly, but it’s going to be approved any day now.”

Johnson says expanding their patio seating into their large parking lot area will triple their seating capacity, which could have a domino effect on the economy.

“In essence, by being able to triple our capacity that also translates to tripling our employment, tripling our sales and our sales tax, and income revenue for the state and of course for us as well,” he explained.

For more information on the Pop-Up Patio Program, click here.