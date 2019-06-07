Dayton Area Board of Realtors helping fund tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - More than $325,000 from the Ohio Association of Realtors will be coming soon to help tornado victims, thanks to an idea from Dayton Area Board of Realtors, who said that's not all.

Since last Tuesday, the Dayton Area Board of Realtors have been finding different ways to help with tornado recovery.

The group's interim CEO, Jennifer Zeller, said they brought multiple loads of food and water to victims and volunteers, and seeing the devastation, knew they needed to find ways to help long-term.

They came up the idea for the Ohio Housing Disaster Relief Fund.

"We contacted our state association because we realized to access the national funds, we had to partner with our state association," said Zeller. "Then our sister association, the Midwestern Ohio Board, which is just to the north which serves Mercer County, got involved."

The Ohio Association of Realtors said 28 applications have already been submitted for that fund that was just announced Thursday.

"Our next step, is to get our realtor members out into the communities and make available the applications for this realtor relief fund, and answer questions," said Zeller.

Applicants can get up to $1,000 with that grant, but Zeller said that grant has specific guidelines.

Realizing that, the DABR is devising a way to disperse another $30,000 from the Dayton Realtors Foundation that would go to families who apply but may not qualify for the State money.

"It could be someone that maybe owns their home free and clear, but they need assistance for a deductible for their insurance," said Zeller.

Click here for the Housing Disaster Relief fund application.

