DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley native whose artwork can be seen around the world has died.

Virginia Krause Hess died in Miamisburg on Tuesday, May 9, at the age of 98.

Hess started her career as an illustrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Her drawings helped train United States service members to identify aircraft during World War II.

She is perhaps best known for bronze sculptures of a mechanic who worked for the Wright brothers. They are on display at places such as Carillon Park, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force Academy and the Smithsonian.

Hess also helped a local Girl Scout Troop create a veteran’s memorial at Orchardly Park in Oakwood in 2018. She created the memorial plaque and sketched out all the faces.