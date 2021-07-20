Dayton Arcade to host two-day event in August – How to get tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Arcade will host a two-day event on August 6 and 7 to celebrate both the rebirth of the Dayton Arcade redevelopment as well as the revitalization of the Dayton arts community after a year-long pandemic.

According to a release, the two-day Arcade Festival, held in conjunction with the Downtown Dayton’ Art in the City event, gives a nod back to the Dayton Arcade’s initial celebrations.

“Afterparty at the Arcade” on Friday, August 6 will be a ticketed evening soirée, with hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and dancing. The Dayton Arcade said the immersive arts experience will feature an originally scored performance tailored for the event.

Guests will be able to choose between a general admission ticket or an All-Access package that includes an extra hour of entertainment and other additions. You can purchase tickets here.

“Arcade Festival” on Saturday, August 7 is a family-friendly, “action-packed event,” according to the release. The first floor of Phase 1 of the Arcade redevelopment will be open for free, timed and ticketed touring, focusing on the past, present, and future of the Dayton Arcade. ThinkTV Network will present screenings of their documentary “Waking the Giant.”

Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow streets on August 7 and will host a street fair with food and merchandise vendors along with other community partners.

You can purchase tickets for the Arcade Festival on August 7 here.