DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The redevelopment of the Dayton Arcade is rolling into the second phase of a historic site that is expected to bring more jobs and opportunity to the downtown area.

The Dayton City Commission held a first reading on a 15-year tax exemption agreement for the second phase of the Arcade redevelopment that will see a hotel go inside the building located at 118 Third Street.

One of the highlights of the phase is a partnership with Sinclair Community College for students to gain experience in running the 94-room Hilton Garden Inn.

“It is a paid apprenticeship program,” Danny Nagar, president of Century Hotel Group, said. “So those students will be paid to go through the program and work at the hotel. But we’re hopeful that this program will allow students to basically become educated in our business and come back to the hotel to work afterwards.”

The whole project has been revitalizing the downtown area and is expected to bring in approximately 525 jobs.

The hotel is projected to be complete in early 2024 with the remaining space to be retail.