DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For more than 20 years, Dayton’s annual Masquerage has been known as the “party of parties,” a staple celebration in the community.

It returns this weekend, but to a new home.

Previously held at the Roundhouse at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, this year, hundreds of people will pack the Dayton Arcade Saturday night for Equitas Health’s Masquerage.

This year’s theme is “A Night on Olympus.”

“The rotunda space behind me is going to be that ‘Mountain of the Gods’ feeling,” describes Jostin Schimmoeller, the Regional Events Manager for Equitas Health. “I’m going as Dionysius, and I figured it made the most sense as the person planning the party to go as the God of Parties.”

Equitas Health is a nonprofit healthcare organization. It offers primary care, dental care, social services, testing, and works with people living with HIV/AIDS. Part of their mission also focuses on prevention and education.

Since 2002, Masquerage has raised more than $1.5 million dollars. Money from ticket sales and a silent auction will go towards HIV/AIDS prevention and medical care.

“From start to finish everyone that works on planning this event is fully committed to the mission of Equitas Health,” says Schimmoeller. “Masquerage specifically raises funding for the Dayton Prevention and Education team.”

There will be performances, entertainment, drinks and light food, and people dressed to nines in their best costumes and masks.

Organizers are hoping for a sellout event.

“Purchasing a ticket is impactful to our programs teams,” says Schimmoeller.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday. To buy tickets, click here.