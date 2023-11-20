DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, Nov. 20, Congressman Mike Turner toured the newly renovated third floor in the Dayton Arcade — a space which he secured millions in funding for in 2022.

With the help of Turner, $3 million was used to create 40 new office spaces and renovate the third floor.

The Arcade is currently home to over 140 companies along with facilities used by hundreds of students at the University of Dayton on a weekly basis.

“We have a building that has a symbolism of our past with activities and businesses that are thriving with the University of Dayton that look to the future of how can we build businesses, how can we build innovation, how can we have entrepreneurship and support new economic development and venture for the city,” said Turner.

