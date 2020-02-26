Dayton Arcade ‘ahead of schedule’ in leasing out business offices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center presented an update on the Dayton Arcade to the Montgomery County Commissioners.

According to Koorndyk, a majority of the leasing space for businesses is being claimed before the official announcement about the space being available has even gone out.

“What we’ve seen in the last three weeks is just a flurry of interest. We’re doing really well [and we’re] well ahead of schedule in leasing out that space,” sais Koorndyk.

The Dayton Arcade is offering 100,000 square feet of opportunity for retailers, restaurants, living spaces and businesses.

Moda-4 Design is the company behind the architecture and interior design of the Dayton Arcade. Lead interior designer with the company, Jenn Wiley, says the Arcade will be designed to tell the story of an intersection past and future.

“The vision for the arcade is to take the historic aspect and use that as a backdrop for everything that is kind of new and modern coming in to the space,” explained Wiley.

This vision will come with personalization for the new offices.

“For businesses we’ve personalized it to their brand. We’ll personalize any commercial space to whatever their brand is,” said Wiley.

Koorndyk is also hoping to see the atmosphere of the arcade create opportunities for “collisions” or collaboration between visitors to the Arcade.

“I really hope that when a student walks out of a University of Dayton class they literally bump into Start-Ups that are going through the process of starting a company [and] I hope our Start-Ups bump into students who are a great source of talent for the kind of workforce that we’re going to need to be successful moving forward,” said Koorndyk.

An announcement will be made later on for business owners interested in leasing office space. For more information, click here.