Dayton approves purchase of body cams for police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission unanimously approved a contract to buy body cameras for the Dayton Police Department Wednesday night.

The contract for body cameras will cost the City an additional $822,498 until the current contract expires on December 31, 2023.

Dayton Police have been testing body camera systems since August 5. Chief Biehl said they were looking for a camera that can provide a close-up view of an event and capture reliable audio.

Commissioner Jeffrey Mims said, “This was one of the things that our committee felt very strongly about in terms of wanting to make sure we have a record so we can maximize the trust between the police officers and members of the community about what actually happened during (an) encounter.”

Commissioner Matt Joseph said the City wants to review how the introduction of new technology affects privacy. Joseph said he and his colleagues are working with community leaders to write legislation about how data can be collected and used, as well as placing responsibility for the purchase of new technology solely with the City Commission.

