Dayton approves $1.44 million for Keowee water main repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission heard from the City Manager at Wednesday morning’s commission meeting how much the repairs of the Keowee Street water main break cost to repair.

The repairs to the water main that closed Keowee Street for weeks will cost the city $1,442,260.50, according to the agenda for the meeting. The expenditure was approved by the City Commission Wednesday.

Dayton City Commission Agenda – Page 8

The Sunesis Construction Company, based in West Chester, made repairs to the water main that broke on August 3 which caused heavy flooding from East Third St. to Valley Street. The water main had broken under the intersection of Monument St. and Keowee, just south of the bridge over the Mad River.

A precautionary boil advisory was issued by the City while service was being restored. Montgomery County closed some offices after the water main break left them without water. Several businesses on Brown Street were also forced to close earlier than planned.

This was the second major break in as many years for the Dayton water system. A break in 2019 cost the city nearly $900,000 in repairs and led to a $2 million lawsuit by the city against the Eagle Bridge Company. Nearly 400,000 city and county customers suffered a loss of water pressure or a complete loss of water service after the 36-inch main broke.