DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton has appointed a deputy director of police.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein announced that Lt. Col. Eric Henderson has been appointed deputy director and assistant chief of the Dayton Police Department, according to a release.

“As a native Daytonian, Lt. Col. Henderson fully understands the needs of our city and the expectations our residents have of the police department,” said Dickstein. “Eric’s experience, training, and education will be a huge asset to Chief Afzal and the leadership of the Dayton Police Department.”

In Henderson’s new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the various divisions and bureaus of the department.

“I am excited to work with Lt. Colonel Henderson as my Deputy Director,” said Kamran Afzal, Dayton Police Chief. “In the short time I have been here, he has shown exceptional leadership, dedication, and an outstanding work ethic. He is an asset to our department with lifelong connections to our community.”



Henderson served as assistant chief and chief of operations since 2019 and has been with the department since 1999. The City of Dayton said during his 22-year tenure, he has commanded a number of units and divisions including the Dayton Regional Bomb Squad, Strategic Planning Bureau, and West Patrol Operations Division.

“It has been an honor to serve for the past 22 years with this police department in the city where I grew up,” said Henderson. “I am humbled to be in this leadership position and work alongside the more than 400 sworn officers and professional staff who take pride in serving this community every day. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with the people who live and work in Dayton while ensuring that our officers are highly trained and have the necessary resources to enhance public safety for everyone.”